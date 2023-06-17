JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Stock Position Lifted by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF comprises 0.4% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,859,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1,598.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 283,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 266,342 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JSCP opened at $45.87 on Friday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

