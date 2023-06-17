JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (NYSEARCA:CIRC) Trading 0.9% Higher

JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (NYSEARCA:CIRC – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.23 and last traded at $53.23. 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.75.

JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98.

About JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF

(Get Rating)

The JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (CIRC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and seeks to invest in companies from around the world that preserve natural resources, improve resource use, or reduce waste, and are positioned to benefit from those changes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.