Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Up 20.3% in May

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Kazia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ KZIA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $6.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright raised Kazia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kazia Therapeutics
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)
