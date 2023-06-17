Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Up 20.3% in May

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ KZIA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $6.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Kazia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kazia Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics Limited ( NASDAQ:KZIA Get Rating ) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.85% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

