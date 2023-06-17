Keel Point LLC Buys 247 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after purchasing an additional 80,914 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ross Stores by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,065,000 after purchasing an additional 300,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,344,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ross Stores Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $107.84 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

