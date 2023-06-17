Keel Point LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 54,117 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.4818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

