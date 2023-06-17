Keel Point LLC Purchases Shares of 1,902 SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $217.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.87. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $221.97.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

