Keel Point LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,457 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,460,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after buying an additional 542,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,118,000 after buying an additional 359,978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.57.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

