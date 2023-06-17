Keel Point LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

SOXX opened at $507.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $517.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

