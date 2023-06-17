Keel Point LLC Sells 4,705 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 231.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $51.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $52.17.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.