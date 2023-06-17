Keel Point LLC Sells 4,705 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 231.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $51.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $52.17.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
