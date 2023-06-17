Keel Point LLC Sells 5,682 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,135,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,207,000 after acquiring an additional 549,083 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,220,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,056,000 after purchasing an additional 316,368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 189,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 91,307 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,217.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 788,472 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

