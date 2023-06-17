Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in May

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,644,700 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the May 15th total of 2,145,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 322.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on KELTF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

KELTF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. 6,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

