Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in May

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.0 days.

Kemira Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS KOYJF remained flat at $17.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. Kemira Oyj has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $17.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Kemira Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Kemira Oyj Company Profile

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp and paper, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

