Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Update

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,641.0 days.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KMMPF remained flat at $13.31 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMMPF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

