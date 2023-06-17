Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.50 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.82). 619,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 500,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.20 ($0.83).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.13) target price on shares of Kin and Carta in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Kin and Carta alerts:

Kin and Carta Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £116.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.83 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 140.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.39.

About Kin and Carta

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, financial services, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, retail, and healthcare sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.