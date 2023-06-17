Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Scott P. Miller Sells 607 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $45,209.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kirby Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KEX opened at $74.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.67 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kirby in the first quarter worth about $47,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the first quarter worth about $65,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Kirby by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Kirby by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

See Also

