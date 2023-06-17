KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSW. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in KnightSwan Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,448,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,503,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in KnightSwan Acquisition during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

KnightSwan Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KNSW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.53. 130,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,178. KnightSwan Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34.

About KnightSwan Acquisition

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in cloud, cyber, and mission intelligence sectors.

