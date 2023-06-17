KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,300 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 248,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

KNOP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 97,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.82. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.19). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 120,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,008,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,317 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,143,000. Sparta 24 Ltd. raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 256.1% during the first quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 135,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 97,732 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 63,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

Featured Articles

