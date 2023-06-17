Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Update

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 614,500 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 500,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Komercní banka, a.s. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMERF remained flat at $36.80 during midday trading on Friday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58.

Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

