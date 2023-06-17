Konnect (KCT) Price Tops $0.0456 on Exchanges

Konnect (KCT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and $186,090.49 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

