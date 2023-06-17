Kroger (NYSE:KR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.60 EPS.

Kroger stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kroger has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KR shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.76.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

