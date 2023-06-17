Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.60 EPS.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kroger has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

