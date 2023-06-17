Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $124.31 and last traded at $124.69. 116,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 244,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.21.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.35). On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,649,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,552,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,552,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,993 shares of company stock valued at $23,126,876. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

