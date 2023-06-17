KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Update

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

KVH Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

KVHI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.61. 76,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,058. The firm has a market cap of $187.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.59. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.69 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 1.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KVH Industries by 149.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,629 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KVH Industries by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in KVH Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in KVH Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in KVH Industries by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

