Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in May

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 744,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 625,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,063.3 days.
Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KYKOF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. Kyowa Kirin has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $23.85.
About Kyowa Kirin
