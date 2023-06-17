Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in May

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 744,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 625,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,063.3 days.

Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KYKOF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. Kyowa Kirin has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

