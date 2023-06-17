Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 621,600 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 493,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 230.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LIFZF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

