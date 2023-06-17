Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ladder Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 73.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 87.81, a current ratio of 87.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Several equities analysts recently commented on LADR shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,883,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 987,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,424,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after acquiring an additional 551,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 384,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

