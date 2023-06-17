Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ladder Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 73.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.
Ladder Capital Price Performance
Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 87.81, a current ratio of 87.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ladder Capital
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,883,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 987,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,424,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after acquiring an additional 551,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 384,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.
Ladder Capital Company Profile
Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.