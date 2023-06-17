Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 9,725 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,725 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $209,768.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,659,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,361,769.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $354,612.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,024 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $85,268.56.

On Friday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,648 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $34,937.60.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $212,200.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,352 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $387,817.20.

On Friday, April 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 18,449 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $418,054.34.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,879 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $87,083.55.

On Thursday, April 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $65,370.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $436,600.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,837 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $39,330.17.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $512.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 28.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 44.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

