Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.71.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. Lennar’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lennar by 25.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after buying an additional 171,065 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Lennar by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,447,000 after buying an additional 233,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 457,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

