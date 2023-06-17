Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LEN. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.56.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.17.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 47.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.