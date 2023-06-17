Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Short Interest Up 25.7% in May

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,730,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the May 15th total of 19,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.04. 4,910,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 10,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

