Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Short Interest Up 25.7% in May

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,730,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the May 15th total of 19,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Leslie’s Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.04. 4,910,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Leslie’s
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 10,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period.
Leslie’s Company Profile
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leslie’s (LESL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.