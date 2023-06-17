Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRT. Barclays dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after buying an additional 3,621,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,129 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.10. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

