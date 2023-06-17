Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.64. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 434,126 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Liberty TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 519.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 240.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 557.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

