Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Director Stephen R. Rusmisel Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $129.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.25.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 111.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $245,138,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.11.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.