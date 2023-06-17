LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Short Interest Update

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of LifeMD stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. 7,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.5547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%.

In other LifeMD news, Director Bertrand Velge bought 44,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $117,123.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,365 shares in the company, valued at $550,083.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other LifeMD news, CEO Justin Schreiber bought 17,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,977.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,284 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,410.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bertrand Velge bought 44,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $117,123.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,083.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 129,124 shares of company stock valued at $314,166.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

