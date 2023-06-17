Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Up 25.3% in May

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Light Trading Down 4.7 %

LGSXY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,148. Light has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

Get Light alerts:

About Light

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.