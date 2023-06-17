Linamar (TSE:LNR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.86

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.86 and traded as high as C$71.15. Linamar shares last traded at C$70.77, with a volume of 111,187 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Veritas Investment Research cut Linamar from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Linamar from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.40.

Linamar Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$65.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of C$4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Linamar Announces Dividend

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.26. Linamar had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.06 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 8.7913043 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.39%.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

