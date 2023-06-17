Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) COO Sells $426,778.60 in Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total transaction of $426,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,871.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $195.93 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.63. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

