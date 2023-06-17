Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. CL King began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO opened at $195.93 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $197.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average of $163.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $426,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,871.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 935,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,137,000 after purchasing an additional 204,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

