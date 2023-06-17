Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 1.8% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $213,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $217,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.
Shares of LIN opened at $375.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $378.50.
Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
