Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Cut by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 2.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Linde worth $152,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Linde by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $375.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $378.50.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

