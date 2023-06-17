Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lisata Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

Lisata Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 22,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,248. Lisata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. Equities analysts anticipate that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc develops biopharmaceuticals. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. It is designed to modify the tumor microenvironment by activating a novel uptake pathway that allows anti-cancer drugs to penetrate solid tumors more effectively.

