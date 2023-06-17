Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $0.71 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. Lisk has a total market cap of $100.68 million and $1.18 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009471 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000270 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002223 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000986 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,944,404 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

