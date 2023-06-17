Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 28,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 57,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Lithium Chile Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

Lithium Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.