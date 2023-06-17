Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CAO Sells $189,105.00 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total transaction of $189,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.1 %

LFUS stock opened at $271.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $281.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.10 and its 200 day moving average is $252.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Littelfuse by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.