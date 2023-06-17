Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $459.17 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.