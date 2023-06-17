Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Announces Dividend of $0.45

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Logansport Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:LOGN opened at $33.60 on Friday. Logansport Financial has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.34.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

