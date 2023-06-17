Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading Down 2.6%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.85 and last traded at $33.85. Approximately 238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Logansport Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Cuts Dividend

Logansport Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. Logansport Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

