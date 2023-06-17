Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Short Interest Update

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 1,362,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,600.0 days.

Lonking Stock Performance

LONKF stock remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. Lonking has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Lonking Company Profile

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

