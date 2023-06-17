LooksRare Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $48.82 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 907,068,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 876,858,006 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

