Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Short Interest Update

Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 608,100 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 482,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loop Media
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Loop Media by 6,955.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Media in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Loop Media in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Loop Media during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Loop Media during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Loop Media Stock Up 7.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. 1,114,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Loop Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $180.98 million and a PE ratio of -5.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Loop Media in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Loop Media Company Profile
Loop Media, Inc engages in curating short-form video content into dynamic and visual experiences. It delivers to business customers for their out of home venues and directly to retail consumers in their home and on their mobile devices. The company was founded by Liam McCallum, Jon Niermann, and Shawn Driscoll in 2016 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
